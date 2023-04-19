EAST WENATCHEE, Wash.- Investigations have found the man who fired at a passenger who proceeded to flag down an officer on Grant Road before being transported to a hospital.
31-year-old Erik Farias-Reyes fired a ten-millimeter handgun at the passenger of a car in the back.
Elias Mora-Ontiveros of Rock Island died after receiving first aid from officers.
Farias-Reyes and his were driven away from the scene by another person. A nationwide felony extradition warrant was placed on the 31-year-old for second-degree murder, second degree attempted murder of the driver and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The driver of the getaway car, Juan Carlos Vasquez-Hernandez, faces compliance in second degree murder.
On April 19, law enforcement located Farias-Reyes and his girlfriend, Sabrina McCubbin, at the Lyle's Motel. The two have been booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
Vasquez-Hernandez has not been found and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Douglas County Detective Taylor Melton at 509-888-6822.
