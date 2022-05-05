WENATCHEE, Wash. —
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information about a suspect who vandalized the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 1201 10th Street. They reportedly shattered the glass door to go inside and spray paint the walls.
Sheriff Kevin Morris said the incident doesn’t seem to be gang related, but could be connected to other church vandalisms in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 509-888-6809.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.