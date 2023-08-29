NACHES, Wash.- According to Washington State Department of Transportation, State Route 410 near Naches is closed in both directions.
The closure is located between milepost 108 and 104 near the Nile.
A downed power line is currently blocking the highway.
Detours are available according to WSDOT.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
