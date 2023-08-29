SR 410 near Naches closed

NACHES, Wash.- According to Washington State Department of Transportation, State Route 410 near Naches is closed in both directions. 

The closure is located between milepost 108 and 104 near the Nile. 

A downed power line is currently blocking the highway. 

Detours are available according to WSDOT. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.