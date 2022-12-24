Snoqualmie Pass, Wash. -
UPDATE:
According to the Washington Department of Transportation, I-90 is cleared of the fallen trees blocking the eastbound lane. The area remains closed and will be evaluated by crews to determine if the pass will reopen tonight.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
According to the Washington Department of Transportation, I-90 eastbound just east of 436th Ave SE (MP 32) there are fallen tree(s) blocking the left lane.
The State Patrol have arrived on the scene.
The area has been closed all day due to hazardous weather conditions this a developing story.
We will update you when we know more.
