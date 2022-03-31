YAKIMA, Wash. —
The Downtown Association of Yakima is bringing back two popular events this summer: the Roots & Vines festival and the Downtown Summer Nights summer concert series. Both events were halted for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roots & Vines will be in the same place as before, Historic North Front Street. The event has been moved to Saturday, June 25 from 4-10 p.m. The festival features bluegrass and americana music paired with local food and drinks.
The Director of the Downtown Association of Yakima, Andrew Holt, said the date change is due to scheduling conflicts and pandemic-related delays. It is expected to go back to its normal date in following years.
Downtown Summer Nights will start on the second Thursday in June, as per usual. This year it falls on June 9. It will also still be at Historic North Front Street. There will be weekly concerts for free through August 11, with the exception of June 23, which will be spent preparing for Roots & Vines. The concerts vary in style and will feature local food and drinks.
“We know that the community has truly missed these events and has waited with much anticipation to hear of their status for this year,” said Holt. “So, it is with great pleasure that we can announce plans for their return and that they will occur without any major restrictions, barring any unforeseen developments… We expect another year of quality bands, great craft beverages and delicious food vendors for both Roots & Vines, and Downtown Summer Nights.”
Both events have pages with information available.
The Downtown Summer Nights schedule has not been released, but sponsorship packages are available.
The lineup for Roots & Vines will be announced soon, along with ticket information. Sponsorship packages are also available for Roots & Vines.
