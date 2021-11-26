Downtown Yakima - Its been 12 years since American Express started National Small Business Saturday - a day to shop local. Tomorrow the Downtown Association of Yakima is hosting their third Small Business Saturday event.
This year, 41 businesses are participating in the event by offering deals, treats or raffles. The downtown association will also host a raffle for shoppers of gift baskets valued between $250 and $300.
To participate you can pickup a passport at the first business you go to or one of the checkpoints. The checkpoints are at Wheatland Bank, Cashmere Valley Bank and the Downtown Association of Yakima office. Each business you go to will stamp your passport.
To enter the raffle, you need at least five stamps and to show proof of purchase at one of those businesses. The six winners will be announced Tuesday over Facebook Live.
Michelle Emmons, the owner of Vintage Me, one of the participating businesses, said this event helps her drum up new business each year.
"It is our biggest day of the year," Emmons said. "It's a lot of fun just because I see my regular customers and then I see new customers and its always fun to have people come in and say 'I didn't even know you were here and it's the first time we've been in' and it's good advertising for me to gain new customers."
Emmons said it is important for people to support small businesses during the pandemic because it's been a hard time for many of them.
"If you want to keep those small shops around your town and be able to shop local you do need to support them," Emmons said.
Vintage Me sells clothes, accessories and home decor. Tomorrow they'll have deals on some clothes, bags and ornaments.
Mak Daddy's is also participating and will have a buy one, get one deal on their 12oz coffee bags. They'll also offer gift certificates a $50 value for $40.
They also participated last year and said they were constantly busy.
You can find a list of participating businesses on the downtown association's website. The event will start at 10a.m. and end at 4p.m.