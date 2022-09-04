YAKIMA, Wash.-
What is First Friday? It's a monthly event that helps showcase the different talents, shops and and businesses in Yakima.
Business owners in Downtown Yakima feature local artists and performers and have special promotions for their customers.
Downtown Yakima has a goal of making sure the downtown area grows and becomes a place for people to thrive in. First Friday helps create those opportunities.
It highlights the businesses, organizations and other downtown areas to possibly expand the culture, dinning and shopping within Yakima.
