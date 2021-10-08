Downtown Association of Yakima presents their Chalk Art Fest themed 'Happy Halloween'

YAKIMA, WA - The Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) Chalk Art Fest will be this Saturday at Performance Park in Downtown Yakima.
The Downtown Association of Yakima will be joined by Ron’s Coins & Collectibles and 27 skilled artists drawing masterful images of this year’s theme: Happy Halloween.
In addition to the usual activities of the festival, there will also be a Halloween costume contest and selfie station! The event takes place from 10 am to 3 pm and is Free to the public.
What you need to know about this year’s Chalk Art Fest:
- Free Chalk for community members
- Community members are encouraged to doodle to their heart’s content
- Registered skilled artists will compete for over $400 in prizes in People’s Choice and Judge’s Selection contests
- Live Music provided by Omar Gambito
- Food vendors
- Art vendors
- Halloween Costume Contest
- Selfie station
- Corn Hole toss
- This year’s theme: Happy Halloween (family friendly images)
- Costumes are encouraged
DAY would like to thank Ron’s Coins and Collectibles for helping make this year’s event possible, along with all the generous volunteers, artists, community members, and Omar Gambito for providing live music.