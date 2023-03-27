PASCO, Wash. - The seventh annual Taco Crawl is coming to Downtown Pasco, starting on April 21. The event invites "Taco Crawlers" to visit 20 participating restaurants and taco trucks and name the "Best Taco in Pasco."
The Taco Crawl will use proceeds from the event to support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.
“As an organization, we are committed to serving the youth of Pasco," said Brian Ace, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties. "Community support, as seen in the Taco Crawl, empowers our staff to mentor and inspire the youth we serve,”
2023's event will have a limited number of booklets for sale. Each booklet contains vouchers for one taco from each establishment to use between April 21 and May 6. Taco Crawlers must then submit their vote for their favorite from the event before May 5.
The winner of the event will be announced on May 6 at the Cinco de Mayo Festival in Downtown Pasco.
Booklets for the event will be available for purchase until April 11.
