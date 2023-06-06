YAKIMA, Wash.- June 15 marks the first night of the 2023 Downtown Summer Nights that will take place on North Front Street.
The event will run every Thursday night from June 15 to August 17 with live music, a beer garden, a dance floor and a kids' area. The event is free and open to all ages with music beginning at 6 p.m.
21 artists and bands will take stage over the 10 events.
6/15 - The Hackles / Bart Budwig
6/22 - Maya Elise & The Good Dream / Josiah Johnson
6/29 - Amanda Simmons / Cockaphonix / COASTER
7/6 - Bella Dagdagan / Great American Trainwreck
7/13 - Stephanie Anne Johnson / Ural Thomas & The Pain
7/20 - Jess Clemons / Jeremy James Meyer
7/27 - Hunter Stiles / Chase Craig Band
8/3 - Red Light Challenge / Hiroki
8/10 - Isaac Gambito / Locarno
- 8/17 - Englewood Heights / Polyrythmics
Downtown Summer Nights is still looking for volunteers, as over 42 people are needed to put on each night of the series.
