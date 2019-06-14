Downtown Summer Nights kicks off

YAKIMA,WA- Downtown Summer Nights kicked off yesterday.

Local food vendors, coffee shops and businesses closed N. Front street to host the free event.

This is the seventh year of the concert series the Downtown Association of Yakima hosts the concert series.

"It's the whole spirit of Yakima but I think it's the craft beverage. It's the local feel of it. The local food vendors. The fact that the bands are pretty seriously good. all of those things make it sort of a happy place to be. It's like if you weren't at Downtown Summer Nights where were ya?," said Andrew Holt, Downtown Association of Yakima.

The concert series includes bands, a kids area, and a beer garden.

Downtown Summer Nights is every Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.