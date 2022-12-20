Downtown Yakima businesses awarded in Winter Wonderland contest

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) awarded businesses in the downtown Yakima area for holiday decoration and spirit in the Winter Wonderland Awards, according to a press release from the association.
The competition was announced by DAY on December 3, showcasing the same three categories from previous years: People’s Choice, Best Exterior and Best Interior. People’s Choice comes down to a public vote for their favorite “winter wonderland.” Best Exterior and Interior were chosen by judges, according to DAY.
Between December 16 and 9 a.m. December 19, over 700 public votes were cast for the People’s Choice Winter Wonderland Award. DAY wanted to thank everyone for voting and Ron’s Coin and Collectibles for sponsoring, according to the press release.
“Mama Corie’s Kitchen and Le Mercantile were neck-and-neck all Sunday night, all the way up to the 9 a.m. deadline Monday morning when Mama Corie’s was announced the winner,” said Breanna Stratton, assistant events coordinator for the Downtown Association of Yakima.
Le Mercantile was declared the winner for Best Interior; Whimsical Details won Best Exterior.
“We are always so impressed by the creativity, sense of humor, and flat-out effort that is put into the decorations,” said Andrew Holt, DAY executive director. “This is just another way to spotlight the wonderful businesses and the special people who represent them in Downtown Yakima.”
