Downtown Yakima Chalk Art Festival returns with Legends and Mythologies theme

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Downtown Yakima Chalk Art Festival is returning Saturday, October 8 at Performance Park, with this year’s theme being Legends and Mythologies. The festival is free to the public between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and is presented by the Downtown Association of Yakima and Ron’s Coins and Collectibles.
There will be 25 skilled artists making masterpieces from chalk, competing for over $400 in prizes, including the People’s Choice and Judge’s Selection contests.
On top of featured chalk art, the festival will offer food, vendors, live music, a corn hole toss and a selfie station for attendees to enjoy. Community members are given free chalk to create as well, and are encouraged to “doodle to their heart’s content.”
“The event strives to connect community through art, music, and food,” said the press release.
