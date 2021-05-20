Downtown Yakima Farmers Market opens Sunday

YAKIMA, WA – The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market (DYFM) will open Sunday, May 23rd with some new vendors and many old favorites.
Some 35 local farms, artisan food vendors, hot food vendors, artists and crafters will be featured at the market located on South 3rd Street in front of the Capitol Theatre between Yakima Avenue and Chestnut.
The DYFM runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through October 10th. The market, which is managed by the Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY), has proudly been a member of the Washington State Farmers Market Association for the last four seasons. This guarantees that the patrons are directly dealing with the artisan, crafter, and farmer. No resale is allowed. The Market was developed to promote Washington State agriculture, offer consumers access to farm fresh fruit, vegetables and agricultural products while also revitalizing the downtown core.
In addition, DYFM provides a wide offering of food assistance programs including SNAP/EBT, which address underserved and stressed sectors of the population, WIC, Senior WIC, SNAP & SNAP Market Match, WIC FMNP, and Senior FMNP. The DYFM has seen a substantial increase in the utilization of all these programs each year and expects the trend to continue in 2021.
All current COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the market. DYFM follows the current State Health Department guidelines. Please check the www.downtownyakimafarmersmarket.com website for further details
There is still room for additional vendors. Send application to farmersmarket@downtownyakima.com