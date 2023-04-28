YAKIMA, Wash.- The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market (DYFM) will open for the 2023 season on May 14.
The DYFM will be open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 14 through October 22 in the new Rotary Marketplace at 15 W. Yakima Ave.
The DYFM is administered by the Downtown Association of Yakima and provides an outlet for Washington State’s farmers, specialty food producers, artisan and craft makers, food preparers, and entertainers to sell directly to consumers according to a press release announcing the 2023 season.
“This is the 24th year a farmers’ market has been in operation downtown,” said DYFM Manager, Yvette Lippert.
The DYFM will feature live music weekly and kids Day activities will be held the last Sunday of each month, including Halloween costume contests on the last Sunday of the season according to a press release from the Downtown Association of Yakima.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.