YAKIMA, Wash. —
The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market is opening on Mother’s Day, May 8 and will be back weekly in front of the Capital Theatre throughout farmers market season. Vendors will offer produce, flowers, crafters, food producers, hot food vendors, agriculture producers and more.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday. The last Sunday of every month is Kid’s Day, when the market will feature activities for kids.
The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market accepts multiple food assistance programs, including WIC, Senior FMNP, SNAP, Pandemic-EBT and SNAP Market Match.
Events will be booked throughout the season, though some are already in place. The Big Ern Productions photo booth has already been booked for multiple days. Local performers will provide a variety of entertainment every week.
Those interested in becoming a vendor should contact 509-961-2055 or farmersmarket@downtownyakima.com. Those interested in volunteering should contact 509-571-1328 or admin@downtownyakima.com.
