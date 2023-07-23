YAKIMA, Wash.- The Downtown Yakima Farmer's Market has a new location to call home, after being situated on Third Street for over 20 years.
The new Rotary Marketplace welcomed the market for the first time on June 23, and is still averaging over 50 vendors every Sunday.
"We're kinda already outgrowing it with the number of vendors we have," said the Farmer's Market manager, Yvette Lippett.
The new location is the product of Yakima Rotary Club presidents including John Baule goal of giving back to the market and the downtown community.
"He wanted to do a project that helped the Downtown Yakima core," said Lippett. "They chose to do that project and has raised over $5 million to build this marketplace."
So far, the market is paying off after first being discussed in early 2020. Prospective market members are already being enticed by the possibility of joining in on the fun.
"A lot more opportunity too for vendors, because you got the outside area where people are set up, and inside with nice shade, from our lovely hot weather," said Isaiah Vijarro, who has ambitions of opening his own stand in the future.
The shade is one of the most noticeable additions to the market at the new location. The former area on Third Street only provided shade cast from buildings early morning, leaving much of the market baking in the sun.
"It's been really fun to see people come out, especially those who may not be able to handle the heat as well," said Lippett. "They have been able to come out and do their grocery shopping on a Sunday and return to their homes thereafter without feeling overheated."
The new facility provides shading across market, but still has extra space for additional vendors to set up in the adjoining parking lot.
The new era of the Farmer's Market will continue throughout the rest of the summer until 2023's final market on October 22. The community is welcomed every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to experience the growth of the market.
"Without change, there's no growth within a community," said Lippett. "It's really nice to see that come through and make a positive change to our community and to our farmers and everyone alike."
