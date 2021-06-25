Downtown Yakima Farmers Market will be closing early due to heat

YAKIMA, WA – Despite record hot temperatures, the Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) has determined that the Downtown Yakima Farmers’ Market (DYFM) will remain open this weekend, Sunday, June 27; however, the market will close an hour earlier than normal due to the extreme heat.
“For the safety of our vendors, volunteers, and staff, we have chosen to close the market at 12 p.m. The predicted temperatures can lead to heat stroke and for some vendors, a loss of their products and produce” says Yvette Lippert, DYFM Manager. “We don’t want to close the market entirely as produce is nearing full swing and people still need to get their groceries/produce for the week.” The DYFM is expected to return to normal business hours after this weekend.
If you plan on showing up before 9 a.m., you will find that some vendors may still be setting up and not be ready to sell yet. DAY does encourage shoppers to arrive between 9 a.m. -11 a.m. to beat the heat while still purchasing their products.
DAY strongly encourages you to leave your pets at home with these extreme temperatures. According to AccuWeather, the temperature will reach 100-degrees by 11am on Sunday, which in turn could be more than 140+ degrees on asphalt. To make sure it’s safe, press the back of your hand firmly against the asphalt for 7 seconds. If you cannot take the heat, neither can your pet.
“We are having an extremely successful market season and the market has become a weekly fixture for our community members, but for health reasons and sheer practicality, we feel these adjustments need to be made during this heatwave, “says DAY Executive Director, Andrew Holt. “This allows folks to still enjoy the market this Sunday while taking measure to mitigate the effects of the heat.”
The DYFM normally takes place every Sunday, 9 a.m. -1 p.m., through October 10th, 2021, at 22 S 3rd Street (in front of the Capitol Theatre).