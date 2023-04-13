YAKIMA, Wash.- The Downtown Association of Yakima is partnering with Washington Main Street to gather feedback from the community about potential renovations around Yakima Avenue.
The nine-minute survey asks questions about businesses and accessibility options to improve downtown Yakima as an attraction and better for those that live and work there.
"Once the data is collected and analyzed, a plan will be developed and we hope to have the community support then too, to make those plans a reality," said Raquel Alcala who sits on the Downtown Yakima business development and district enhancement committee.
The survey is available online and is open until April 28.
