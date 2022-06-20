Downtown Yakima to host Roots and Vines Festival on Saturday

YAKIMA, Wash. —
The Roots and Vines Festival is returning to Downtown Yakima on June 25 with bluegrass and Americana music, local food and Yakima craft beverages. The festival last came to Historic North Front Street in 2019, taking time off during COVID-19.
Music will start at 4 p.m. and go through 10 p.m., featuring headliners the Dusty 45s. The diverse musical lineup also includes Bart Budwig, Hardwood Heart and Lowest Pair.
A large variety of beverages will be available, all produced locally. There will be beer, wine, moonshine, whiskey, bourbon and more. Multiple food options will be at the festival as well.
Roots and Vines is for ages 21 and up, and “no babes in arms.” Pets are not allowed either, due to crowding concerns. You may bring a folding chair to designated areas. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.
Roots and Vines is presented by the Downtown Association of Yakima and title sponsor Norm’s of Yakima, who say they are “ready to provide a premier party!” Funds raised from the festival go toward the Downtown Association’s efforts funding events, preserving and revitalizing downtown Yakima.
You can buy tickets online for $20, or at the gate for $25.
