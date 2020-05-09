Dozens ask for Washington to re-open via car protest

TRI-CITIES,WA - A carpool of vehicles drove around the Tri-Cities honking their horns in protest asking for Gov. Jay Inslee to re-open the state. The drive started in Pasco on Road 68 and Court St and the caravan of cars entered each individual city.
"I think shutting down initially was very important to do all the work that everyone has done even Gov. Inslee has been important," said Michelle Andres. "But to hold us down until July is going to kill every small business and that is the backbone of our economy."
Protesters were asked to be respectful and stay in their car as they made the drive. Some cars dawned various flags and signs with messages for the governor. These protesters believe they are the voice for others who feel the same way as them but aren't as vocal.
"People need to know that there are other people other that want to go back to work we want things back to normal some way," said Dave Lasater.