Martin Luther King Jr. day is a federal holiday representing the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his work he did across the nation, many know him as a representative for the civil rights but do we know the back story of when he visited Washington?
"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character" Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, 'I have a dream' 1963.
King was born on January 15th 1929, graduated from college and became a pastor in Alabama.
From the beginning he believed that the 'separate but equal' laws in place were wrong and wanted to help bring awareness to the racial injustice towards African Americans.
Rosa Parks refusal to move to the back of the bus in 1955 was the first time Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was chosen to lead a city wide bus boycott.
2 years later a group of civil rights activists formed the southern christian leadership conference to have non-violent protests for civil rights.
In November 1961 Dr. King accepted an invitation from his friend Reverend Samuel B. Mckinney to visit Seattle for the first time and talk about his movement, but was not welcomed with open arms.
"I think Washington like a lot of places and at the time it was 1961, Seattle in 1961 is not Seattle in 2021" said Dr. Jamie Nolan, Associate Vice President, Community, Equity, and Inclusive Excellence.
The visitation proved to be extremely controversial and had to even switch venues from where he was originally going to talk.
"I think in some ways the colder welcome, the cold shoulder in some ways really demonstrated you know where, its sorta of like if it's in the abstract we can be comfortable like theres this really important movement and civil rights yes!" said Dr. Nolan. "Equity for all people and justice for all people but then when it's right in your backyard and you're having to really confront who you are might be it's being a little different."
Moving forward in 1963 Dr. King gave his famous 'I have a dream' speech in Washington D.C., standing as the main representative for the civil rights movement for everyone participating.
"He was and continues to be an icon of the civil rights movement ad represents I think the multiple layers of the movement" said Dr. Nolan. "I think he stood for all efforts towards justice, especially for the black community in the united states but in doing so it was about justice for all."
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was shot and killed in 1968, but his message didn't die with him.
"The work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is ongoing, although he represented the civil rights movement in that era, he represents the ongoing war as well" said Dr. Nolan.
With the black lives matter movement starting in 2013 after the George Zimmerman shooting and the acquittal of Trevon Martins murder, the message from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. still reins today bringing justice, healing, freedom and equality to black people around the world.
"It's important we commemorate this day and this time" said. Dr. Nolan. "That we understand it in our current historical context and it's not just something we look back on but rather use the moment as a way to both consider yes, we've maybe come a distance and we have yet so far to go."
While the work of Dr. King still resonated with some today, the flight for equality for some groups is still an ongoing issue.