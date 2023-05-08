KENNEWICK, Wash.- Drink Pink, a Tough Enough to Wear Pink Fundraiser will be held May 12 at Columbia Gardens Wine and Artisan Village from 4-7 p.m.
Tickets for the Drink Pink fundraiser are $50 and include six items from participating wineries or food trucks and a souvenir Benton-Franklin Fair wine glass.
The fundraiser will raise money for breast cancer prevention and treatment in the community according to a press release from the Fair, with proceeds going to the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo's Tough Enough to Wear Pink campaign.
Participating wineries and food trucks:
- Bartholomew Winery
- Gordon Estates
- Monarcha Winery
- Muret-Gaston Winery
- Bobablastic
- Botanis Culichi
- Culture Shock Bistro
- Frida's Mexican Grill
- Taste of Wok
