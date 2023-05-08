Drink Pink
Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Drink Pink, a Tough Enough to Wear Pink Fundraiser will be held May 12 at Columbia Gardens Wine and Artisan Village from 4-7 p.m.

Tickets for the Drink Pink fundraiser are $50 and include six items from participating wineries or food trucks and a souvenir Benton-Franklin Fair wine glass.

The fundraiser will raise money for breast cancer prevention and treatment in the community according to a press release from the Fair, with proceeds going to the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo's Tough Enough to Wear Pink campaign.

Participating wineries and food trucks:

  • Bartholomew Winery
  • Gordon Estates
  • Monarcha Winery
  • Muret-Gaston Winery
  • Bobablastic
  • Botanis Culichi
  • Culture Shock Bistro
  • Frida's Mexican Grill
  • Taste of Wok