KENNEWICK, Wash.- A donation of 2,350 cans of drinking water will help firefighters and staff with Benton County Fire District #1 (BCFD) this wildfire season.
"Firefighter safety is always a top priority, and that starts with making sure our crews are hydrated," said Chief Lonnie Click.
The canned water was donated by Anheuser-Busch with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC). King Beverage of Benton City delivered the water to Station 160 on June 30.
According to BCFD1 fire agencies that receive water donations must have responded to wildfires in 2022 with plans to respond to wildfires in 2023, be more than 50% volunteer and serve a population of 25,000 or less.
BCFD1 provides firefighting resources, emergency medical services, hazardous materials response, and public information to about 17,000 residents within the 320 square mile fire district according to a press release announcing the water donation.
"Having clean, accessible, portable water is a priority on every call we respond to so we can keep our folks hydrated, especially during the hot summer months," said Chief Click.
