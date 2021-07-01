RICHLAND, WA - Richland small businesses have been hit with Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuits in the last few months, leaving them either unable to pay the thousands of dollars in the demand from the civil action and attorney fees, or unable to continue their business's operation altogether.
House Bill 1574, introduced into the house by Representative Brad Klippert among other bipartisan legislators, is hoping to address this issue.
These civil actions, brought by Spokane attorney Dereck Butz and plaintiff Jeremy Johnson, have been served to at least 8 businesses in Richland in addition to 9 other lawsuits in Eastern Washington. Butz and Johnson are on each of these lawsuits.
"It's not that we don't want to comply with ADA, of course we do. It's just that we don't have the funds or time to do what they are asking of us." says Real Deals owner, Vikki Butler. When she was first served at the end of March, the lawsuit said she had 21 days to comply.
"We're heartbroken." said Alexis Scarborough when she found out about the lawsuit. She has been working at Real Deals since it opened.
"Like I said, they're my best friends. When we thought we were gonna have to close it's not just closing it's like losing a piece of our heart. Our customers are our family. Everyone that comes in; it brightens our day. We wouldn't be who we are without Real Deals." continued Scarborough.
But this isn't just any ADA lawsuit, but what experts call "Drive-By ADA Lawsuits."
"In these cases, a plaintiff is suing an establishment but never intending to frequent that establishment or use their services." says Chester Baldwin, an attorney and lobbyist who is an expert at ADA lawsuits. He lobbied to pass bills ameliorating this issue in California and Arizona.
"I've seen this in other states like California and Arizona, where there are groups groups that have filed hundreds and thousands of these cases with the same plaintiff and attorney the plaintiff may have never even visited the establishment." said Baldwin.
"There's been some research done to try to find the plaintiff to try to have a conversation and find what the problems are and no one seems to be able to locate that person or determine who they are." continued Baldwin.
Additionally, Butler states that she's know all of her clients, "I've never heard or met of a Jeremy Johnson. I have always tried to be helpful to all of my clients if they have a disability or wheelchair."
This leaves businesses wondering if there ever even was a Jeremy Johnson in their store in the first place.
"There was a complaint about the bathroom at the business establishment, and that the business establishment doesn't even have a public restroom." said Baldwin.
ADA compliances are very technical -- full of things like having the handicap sign at a certain height, or having the toilet paper at a certain distance from the toilet. Real Deals says they want to be in compliance, but don't even know what ADA requirement they violated.
Chester Baldwin said in his experience, he finds that lawsuits usually say the same vague language in several lawsuits as to how a business violated the ADA requirements and then hope one of them sticks to one of the businesses they filed lawsuits to.
"Most of the time, they've never even used those facilities to know if they're out of compliance. they just say the same thing to everyone and hope that there's enough in the allegations that they throw out there, that somebody gets scared and pays." says Baldwin.
Representative Klippert, along with bipartisan support, introduced HB 1574 hoping to ameliorate this issue.
"We love everyone with a disability. we want to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act." says Klippert.
What HB 1574 does is it gives businesses 30 days to try and rectify their ADA violation without getting served a demand or lawsuit. If they don't comply after 30 days, then they can be served the lawsuit.
"Give us 30 days to paint over our disabilities sign and redo it. Give us 30 days to fix the distance of the toilet paper from the toilet seat. Give us 30 days to repaint our ADA sign.” says Klippert.
"What we're working on doing in the state of Washington is requiring that before someone can sue a business owner or demand money, they have to tell them what the problem is and give them thirty days to fix it." added Baldwin.
If the business proves to the judge they are working to make amends and need permits and such from the city, the business can have 60 days.
“If the ADA compliance requires a city permit, then give us 60 days.” adds Klippert.
The bill also holds attorneys and plaintiffs accountable if the judge or investigation shows that the plaintiff and attorney did not bring a valid ADA violation.
"Because in many of these cases, attorneys and plaintiff's are creating these vexing lawsuits to obtain money. And it's not okay." says Klippert.
"We just got through COVID. And now this." says Butler.
“If the court finds that the attorney and the plaintiff are bringing suit against a proprietor, and let's say that plaintiff has never even been in the store, then the proprietor can file suit against the attorney and plaintiff finding them at fault for being vexatious and exhorting them for money. They can sue for cost of damages and attorney fees." says Klippert.
Stephanie Samberg from the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce shared her support for the Washington Business Association and HB 1574 in a letter sent to the press. Saying an unfair ADA lawsuit can do more damage than one would expect.
"You know that if you have ADA violations, it disqualifies that business from applying for COVID-19 grants and any assistance so this really plays a large role in if businesses can survive." said Swanberg.
Baldwin has helped pass laws like this in California and Arizona to fix this issue. now, he's trying to do the same for Washington.
In the meantime, Baldwin gives this advice to any business hit with this kind of a lawsuit.
"What I would ask these people to do is don't pay these people, this is extortion. And the more you pay them the more that they're going to do this to other people." said Baldwin.
Numbers are down and sales are down and will we be able to afford to pay this guy off? I don't know. But will we figure it out? We'll figure it out and we'll do it because the alternative is to shut our doors and we've put everything into this. We cannot shut our doors." said Butler.
Now that Washington has reopened, Butler is hoping this will bring a change.
"With this heat wave it was so hot we didn't have that many people shopping!" added Butler.
The next legislative session for Washington is January 2022. In the meantime, Baldwin says contacting your local representatives is key to encouraging House Bill 1574. An issue that started small in other states like ca and az grew to thousands of lawsuits. He doesn't wants that to happen to Washington, but he says it might if it isn't stopped now.
Instead of letting another thousand businesses get hit with this kind of lawsuit and then making it a big deal, it would be much smarter of us as the state of Washington if we get out in front of this and say you know what we care about our disabled community more than anything. We want these conditions fixed, and that's why having notice of what the problem is and an opportunity to fix it, is better for everybody." said Baldwin.
So far, Real Deals has remained open but has still not reached a settlement with the attorney.
"It would be devastating if we had to close. It would be like losing a piece of me if we would have to close." said Scarborough.
To urge the passage of HB 1574, you can contact Senator Majority Leader Andy Billig and House Speaker Laurie Jenkins. To contact your local representative, you can go to the Washington State legislature website.
