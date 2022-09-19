YAKIMA, Wash.-
Yakima Police continue to search for the suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 21 year old female Friday night, September, 15.
According to a Yakima Police Department press release, the drive-by shooting happened on S. 1st St and E. Yakima Avenue. Two cars were stopped at a red light when there was an exchange of gunfire.
The driver of a silver Audi, a 21 year old female, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died of her injuries. The 21 year old passenger in the car was shot in the arm.
Yakima Police say that the same Audi involved in the shooting was later speeding westbound on Lincoln Avenue, with a 17 year old suspect now driving.
The silver Audi collided with another car travelling south on N. 3rd Street, driven by a 21 year old and her 52 year old mother. Both died in the collision.
The 17 year old driver and his 21 year old passenger were transported to the hospital.
The Yakima Police Department Major Crimes Division, Gang Unit, and Traffic Unit are investigating the shooting and collision.
Speed and impairment are being investigated as factors in the crash. According to Yakima Police, a charge of vehicular homicide is being requested for the 17 year old suspect.
Anyone with any information about this case, or who might have video of the incidents, is asked to contact YPD at 509-575-6200
