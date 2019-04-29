Drive-By shooting in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - A woman called the Kennewick Police after several gunshots entered her bedroom late last night.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Cleveland St just before 10:00 PM.

Officers found bullet holes in several different apartments from an apparent drive by shooting.

Officers say no one was hurt.

Police believe this was a random shooting and didn't target anyone who lived in those apartments.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact SECOMM at 509-628-0333 with case number 19-15239 Drive-By Shooting.

More: https://www.facebook.com/Kennewickpolice/posts/2250725131661156