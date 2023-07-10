PROSSER, Wash.- According to a press release from City of Prosser Police department, on Sunday July 9th a drive by shooting occurred in the city of Prosser.
On July 9th at approximately 3:49 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Ellen Avenue in Prosser for a report of multiple shots fired.
According to PRPD, when officers arrived they discovered multiple spent shell casings in the roadway.
After further investigation it was discovered that a residence was struck with gunfire.
According to PRPD, no injuries were reported.
This shooting is currently under investigation.
Prosser Police Department is currently looking for a vehicle of interest, a black or dark colored Honda sedan from late 1990 or early 2000's.
If you have any information regarding the case please contact the Prosser Police non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333
