WHITE SWAN -
UPDATE: 4:21 p.m.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old boy driving a red BMW shot an 18-year-old man walking down the street.
The victim received a through and through injury to his lip and is at the local hospital.
Both the victim and the shooter are enrolled Yakama Nation. Yakama Nation Police are investigating.
The Sheriff's Office said it's unclear if the shooter has been arrested, but when they arrived he was no longer there. Yakama Nation Police declined to comment.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.