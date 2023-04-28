YAKIMA, Wash.- A drive-by shooting on the 300 block of Quince Street in Yakima has sent one man to the hospital.
The Yakima Police Department responded just before 9 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds on his leg. He was taken to Multicare Memorial Hospital to treat the injury, YPD says the injuries are serious but not life threatening.
Police believe the shooting to be gang-related.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.