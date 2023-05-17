Drive-by shooting sends one juvenile to hospital in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. -- A drive-by shooting in Yakima sent one victim to the hospital late this afternoon.
According to Yvette Inzunza with the Yakima Police Department, officers received reports of multiple shots fired at Custer Ave. and Garfield Ave. at 7:30 p.m.
YPD said when police arrived, they found a young man with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe this was a gang-related shooting. The young man is in the hospital, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6209.
This is the second shooting in Yakima in less than 24 hours after a man was shot early this morning in the area of Lewis St. and Fairbanks Ave.
