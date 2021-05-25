"Drive like you live here" signs for Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Kittitas County Public Works and the Upper County Traffic Committee have purchased signs for countywide transportation safety.
The "Drive Like You Live Here" signs are free for Kittitas County Residents and may be requested and picked up from 8 A.M. to 11:45 A.M. and 1 P.M. to 5 P.M.
The signs can be picked up at Kittitas County Public Works building and Upper County District Court. Residents are allowed two signs per home, must be placed on private property, must not be placed in the County right of way, and may not be in an area that will block the line of sight to drivers.