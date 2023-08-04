PROSSER, Wash. - It's not every day you see a wedding at a coffee shop. Even Less common is one at the drive-thru.
For Laura and Taylor Hall-Ritchie it was a chance to make the event more fun.
Becky Jansen, owner of Becky’s Coffee Corner, said she’s been dreaming of having a wedding at her coffee shop for 19 years.
Laura said one day she sat at the coffee shop with her mom, Jade Visser, and the two talked about their plans to just have the wedding at the courthouse.
Visser said she told her daughter to do anything but a courthouse wedding.
That’s when Jansen told them about her dream.
Laura said, “Are you telling me I could pull up and order a husband and a coffee in the same go? Sign me up!”
Visser said she was happy that the couple made the event fun and memorable.
After exchanging rings and “I do’s” Taylor had to climb out the window to kiss the bride.
