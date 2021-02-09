TRI-CITIES, WA - Tri-Cities seniors are invited to participate in a special two-day Senior Valentine Gala on Friday, February 12 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and Sunday, February 14 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM.
This gala is limited to the first 200 people who register. Seniors interested in participating must register no later than Wednesday, February 10.
You can register online HERE. Registration assistance is available for anyone who cannot navigate the Eventbrite application by emailing the RSA at RichSrAssn@gmail.com or calling the RSA toll free at (800) 595-4070 and leaving your name, phone number, and brief message about the purpose of your call.
In addition to a variety of valentine treats and gifts provided by local senior-focused businesses and organizations, the bags will contain materials for participating in an online virtual event on Sunday, February 14, between 2:00 and 4:00 PM.
The virtual event will include dance music provided by Clark Hodges’ The Easy Swing Band and dancers David and Sally Bachman, bingo and trivia games with prizes, and generally fun entertainment. This event is free, but pre-registration is required to assure fulfillment for all participants.