Drive-thru Toy Drive at Terrace Heights Civic Center

YAKIMA, WA - In keeping with the times, State Farm agent Tim Surber has a solution for a toy drive he is sponsoring on Saturday, Nov. 21. To keep everyone safe, the celebration is adding a twist to the annual tradition.
This year, the toy drive will be a “Toy Drive-thru,” where people won’t even have to leave their vehicles to drop off their toys. Even though kids of all ages won’t be sitting on Santa’s lap this year, Santa will still be outside for all the kids to see.
“Everything is very different this year and we want to maintain the spirit of giving,” said Tim Surber from State Farm. He added, “We’d like this to be a fun and happy occasion and at the same time, keep everyone safe as best we can.”
Even though Christmas will look a little different this year, some things won’t change. Kids in the community still need our help, and this is your chance to get a toy to a child in need. Gifts collected will be delivered to Toys for Tots for distribution.
Participate by bringing a new, unwrapped toy this Saturday to the Terrace Heights Civic Center located at 4011 Commonwealth Road in Yakima, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Join Toys for Tots, Tim Surber State Farm Agency, and Terrace Heights Community Association in bringing smiles to kids’ faces this year.