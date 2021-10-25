Drive to Columbia Point Marina Park Tuesday to "Beep for BINGO", get tickets now

RICHLAND, WA - Active4Life is hosting a 'Beep for Bingo' fundraiser where you can drive your vehicle to the Columbia Point Marina Park in Richland and play Bingo in your car!
This Virtual-style fundraiser is just five dollars to register this Tuesday from 11 AM to noon and all proceeds will to go the Alzheimer's Association
You just drive up, stay in your car, then you tune into a radio station, and play! Volunteers will bring you your lunch and bingo card to your card. Once you get BINGO, just honk your car horn! Lunch will be chili and corn bread.
Organizers say you can also get festive and wear a costume!
