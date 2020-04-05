Drive-Up COVID-19 testing site coming to Yakima

YAKIMA, WA-A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is coming to Yakima. The site will be located in the large parking lot on the north side of the Yakima Valley Sundome. It will be available to high risk Yakima County residents, including those who work in healthcare, public safety, or critical infrastructure. Testing is by appointment only, and those who do not have symptoms or do not meet criteria will not be eligible for testing. More information, including how to register, can be found at https://www.yakimacounty.us/2389/DRIVE-THRU-COVID-19-TESTING 

