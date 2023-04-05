BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies on night patrol on April 4 located a car reported stolen out of Pasco.
According to the BCSO the female driver of the car borrowed it from a friend and was unaware that it had been stolen. Through their initial investigation the BCSO determined that the driver was not involved in the theft, but the friend who loaned her the car is a suspect in the original theft of the vehicle.
The car was returned to its owner and Pasco Police are now handling the theft investigation according to the BCSO.
