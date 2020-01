RICHALND, WA - In Richland early Saturday morning, a car crashed into a tree and uprooted it.

Police say the driver also hit a crosswalk signal post. They say the car was speeding and veered off the road.

It happened at about one am at the 500 block of George Washington Way right outside of the Economy Inn.

Several Richland Police units responded to the scene. RPD says this investigation is ongoing.