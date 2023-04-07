YAKIMA, Wash.- 3rd Ave and Pearl is reopened for traffic after a police incident and car crash according to Yakima Police.
The crash happened when the driver saw a Police car and fled the scene. According to Yvette Inzunza with the Yakima Police Department.
The driver was not being pursued when they drove away and crashed, however, after the crash it became known that the suspect was wanted on multiple felony charges. The driver was detained and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries according to the YPD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.