WAPATO, Wash.-
A 30-year-old man is dead after being ejected in a single car accident on Progressive Rd near Wapato January 22.
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m.
According to the YCSO the driver of a 2000 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Progressive Rd when they went into a ditch on the south side of the road.
The car then hit a driveway that crosses the ditch and went airborne. The driver was ejected from the car and died from their injuries.
The YCSO says that intoxicants due not appear to be a factor in the crash at this time, but the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.