UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.
Flights will continue at the Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field sometime this evening. The air traffic control tower will stay closed due to the damage.
The crash damaged structural support beams, making the tower unsafe for occupants, according to FAA inspectors.
"Even though the tower cannot be accessed, flights are able to resume at the airport," said Randy Beehler, Communications and Public Affairs Director for the City of Yakima. "Pilots can announce their locations to each other via radio. They are trained to utilize an airport even without the assistance of air traffic controllers."
Power was restored to airport facilities around 2 p.m.
UPDATE 2:38 p.m. - The Yakima Police Department says in a Facebook post the driver from this morning's crash is dead.
UPDATE 11:00 a.m. -
Yakima Police Officers say the crash happened at 3:05 a.m. on Friday.
YPD investigations have helped them determine the car was speeding on Washington Ave. when it crashed into two power boxes then the control tower.
The crash caused the airport to lose all power and cancel all flights for the day. Flights are cancelled because the airport can't process anyone through security, check boarding passes or update flight schedules.
Private flights can still operate normally.
YPD says there were two people in the car, a 19-year-old driver and a 23-year-old passenger.
The 19-year-old is in Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with life threatening injuries and the 23-year-old passenger is in a local hospital with serious injuries.
Police have determined speed to be the cause, but are waiting for the toxicology report to determine if the driver was under the influence.
Yakima Police Officers say the Yakima Air Terminal is closed after a serious crash into power boxes and the control tower.
YPD says there will be no flights for right now while they investigate and clean up the serious crash.
Officers believe the car hit the power boxes at a high rate of speed and launched into the control tower.
YPD believes the driver may have been under the influence and is currently facing life threatening injuries.
YPD did not say when the airport would reopen.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
