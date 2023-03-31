KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-
The driver of a truck is dead after a rollover crash on I-90 around 9:50 p.m. on March 30.
According to the Washington State Patrol the driver of a truck driving eastbound on I-90 near milepost 132 about 20 miles east of Ellensburg lost control and rolled.
Elijah Mayfield,29, of Carnation died from injuries he sustained in the rollover. Next-of-kin was notified by the King County Medical Examiner.
The WSP is investigating the exact cause of the rollover, but Mayfield was not wearing a seatbelt.
