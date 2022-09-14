FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.-
Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a single car rollover accident near Sagehill and Stricker roads around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September, 14th.
According to the Sheriff's Office the driver was removed from the car and airlifted to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, but the Sheriff's Office believes that excessive speed was a factor, and that the driver was probably changing lanes when they lost control and rolled into a field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.