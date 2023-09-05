GRANT COUNTY, Wash.-A man is dead after crashing his car and being electrocuted by downed power lines on September 4 near Ruff.
Grant County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the crash on the 5300-block of Road W-Northeast around 11 p.m.
According to a social media post from the GCSO the car appears to have crossed the southbound lane and entered the barrow ditch before hitting a wooden power pole. The pole broke in half and power lines fell above the car.
A small brush fire that burned the car was put out by firefighters responding to the scene.
Investigators were able to determine that the man got out of the car and was electrocuted by the power lines. According to the GCSO an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.
The Grant County Sheriff's Motor Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
