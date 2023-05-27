Driver falls asleep at the wheel, sends three to the hospital in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY -- A two-car crash on SR 240 sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning after a driver fell asleep at the wheel.
According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, one car was driving eastbound on SR 240 while the other car was driving westbound.
WSP said the first car's driver crossed the center line after the driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit the second car.
Both drivers and the passenger from the second car were taken to Kadlec Medical Center.
