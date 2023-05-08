BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a one car rollover crash around 5:44 a.m. on May 8.
The driver, a 22-year-old Wapato man, was driving eastbound on SR 240 in a Toyota Tacoma near Columbia Center Boulevard when he fell asleep according to the WSP.
The car left the roadway and rolled. The driver was not wearing a seat belt according to the WSP and was transported to Kadlec after the crash.
