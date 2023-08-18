PASCO, Wash.- The driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Pasco last fall has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Julius Pulliam was sentenced on August 17 for hitting a husband and wife who were crossing 20th Ave. near Sylvester St. in Pasco on November 22 of 2022.
Maria Larios Torres,73, was killed in the crash and her husband was injured.
Pulliam was sentenced for vehicular homicide, hit-and-run fatality, vehicular assault, possession of a stolen car and witness tampering according to a press release from Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant.
In a separate case from June of 2022 Pulliam was also sentenced for possession of a stolen car, attempting to elude police and first degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
