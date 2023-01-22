YAKIMA, Wash. —
A woman driving west on River Rd in Yakima died after speeding. Yakima Police say the car wasn't found until about 5:30 Sunday morning.
Officers believe the 32-year-old driver died at the scene. She didn't turn correctly on the 3400 block and began to leave the roadway.
Her car hit the railroad track and started to roll, ejecting her from the car.
After investigating, officers say the woman was not wearing a seatbelts at the time of the accidents. They believe "intoxicants" (drugs or alcohol) could've been involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.