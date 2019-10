KENNEWICK, WA - A driver heading to pick up a 5-year-old was arrested Monday morning for DUI and had a blood-alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit.

WSP Trooper Chris Thorson tweeted that another trooper stopped a car for speeding around 9:00 a.m. on SR-240 near Columbia Center Blvd.

Trooper Thorson says the driver was arrested for DUI and blew a .250 at the jail on the BAC. The passenger had said they were on the way to pick up a 5-year-old.